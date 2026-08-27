Nestle names India top H1 2026 market; Nestle India FY26 revenue ₹23,155 cr

Nestle named India its highest-performing market for the first half of 2026, with classics like Maggi, Kitkat, and Nescafe leading the charge.

Separately, Nestle India reported revenue of about ₹23,155 crore in FY26 (full year), a year-on-year growth of over 14% from last year.

Global CEO Philipp Navratil shared the news during his first visit to India since taking over in September 2025.