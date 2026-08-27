Nestle names India top H1 2026 market; Nestle India FY26 revenue ₹23,155 cr
Business
Nestle named India its highest-performing market for the first half of 2026, with classics like Maggi, Kitkat, and Nescafe leading the charge.
Separately, Nestle India reported revenue of about ₹23,155 crore in FY26 (full year), a year-on-year growth of over 14% from last year.
Global CEO Philipp Navratil shared the news during his first visit to India since taking over in September 2025.
Philipp Navratil urges clearer food labels
Navratil highlighted that "At present, India is among its top 10 markets, and the potential to move up is 'on the horizon,'" he said.
Nestle is investing more in India as urban life and middle-class spending rise, and it's emerging as an export hub, especially for noodles and spices.
He also called for clearer food labels so people can make healthier choices.