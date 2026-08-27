Nestle urges India to include food firms in front-of-pack rules
Nestle is asking the Indian government to team up with food companies while it frames rules for front-of-pack health warning labels for packaged foods.
Nestle CEO Philipp Navratil says transparency is great, but labeling should actually match how people eat and be based on real science.
He also thinks nutrition information should focus on portion size, not just weight.
Nestle suggests learning, invests in India
Navratil suggests India could learn from other countries' experiences to make labels both effective and easy for consumers to use.
He adds that Nestle is all in on working with the government for smarter labeling.
Meanwhile, India remains a huge growth market for Nestle, so it is investing more in local manufacturing, research, and expanding its product range to keep up with changing tastes.