Netflix eyes US broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup
What's the story
The race for the US television rights to the 2030 FIFA World Cup is heating up. The auction is expected to be one of the most competitive in history, with estimates ranging from $1.5 billion to $2 billion. The outcome could potentially reshape the sports and entertainment industry. Leading media rights buyers believe that Netflix could be a strong contender for winning these rights due to its willingness to spend heavily on content acquisition., The Guardian reported.
Bidding war
Competition heating up for the coveted rights
Along with Netflix, other streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Disney, Amazon, YouTube, and Dazn are also expected to bid for the rights.
Traditional broadcasters Fox, ESPN, NBC Universal, and Paramount Skydance will also be in the fray. However, the latter could be hampered by ongoing budget cuts after its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.
Rights consolidation
FIFA's new approach to selling rights
FIFA is selling English and Spanish rights together for the first time, possibly looking for a single exclusive rights holder.
This move could favor streaming companies. Fox had paid $485 million for exclusive English-language rights to the 2026 World Cup, while NBC Universal's Telemundo paid $600 million for Spanish-language rights.
However, this time around, the price is expected to be much higher despite less favorable kick-off times due to tournament locations in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.
Revenue growth
Record viewership for the 2026 World Cup
The 2026 World Cup was a massive success, with Fox's coverage of Spain's extra-time win over Argentina in the final becoming the most-watched soccer telecast in US history.
The peak audience was 51.685 million, while five games averaged more than 20 million viewers each.
Telemundo's coverage on NBC's streaming platform Peacock averaged six million viewers per game, with both Spain-Argentina and Mexico-England matches peaking at over 23 million viewers, the highest-ever for Spanish-language broadcasts in America.
Financial strategy
Fox and Telemundo generated record advertising revenue
The record-breaking audiences of the 2026 World Cup led to Fox and Telemundo generating a combined $1.19 billion in advertising revenue during the tournament.
This is almost three times the figure from Qatar four years earlier and more than their original rights investment.
Now, FIFA is looking to capitalize on this success with an auction just four months after US hosted the World Cup.
The organization hopes to maximize its media revenues over the four-year cycle leading up to 2026.