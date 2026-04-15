Netflix shifts strategy toward content and ads ahead of earnings
With its earnings report coming up, Netflix is shifting gears, focusing on more content and a bigger push into advertising.
After missing out on buying Warner Bros. Discovery (so no Game of Thrones for now), Netflix is leaning into US price hikes and its ad-supported plan.
Analysts expect first-quarter revenue to jump 15.5% to $12.18 billion, with $634 million coming just from ads.
Netflix expands into sports and concerts
Netflix isn't just about binge-watching anymore: it's streaming live events like a BTS concert (which pulled in 18.4 million viewers) and is streaming the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as part of its push into sports and live events.
Even as competition heats up from Warner Bros. and possible mega-mergers, Netflix is doubling down on fresh content and new ways to bring in cash.
Investors seem happy: shares are up 13% this year.