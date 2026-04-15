Netflix shifts strategy toward content and ads ahead of earnings

Netflix expands into sports and concerts

Netflix isn't just about binge-watching anymore: it's streaming live events like a BTS concert (which pulled in 18.4 million viewers) and is streaming the 2026 World Baseball Classic, as part of its push into sports and live events.

Even as competition heats up from Warner Bros. and possible mega-mergers, Netflix is doubling down on fresh content and new ways to bring in cash.

Investors seem happy: shares are up 13% this year.