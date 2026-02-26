Netflix's $82.7B WBD acquisition bid heads to White House
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is set to visit the White House this Thursday as Netflix pushes its massive $82.7 billion offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery's studios and streaming platforms like HBO Max.
The deal, first announced in December 2025, comes after WBD announced plans to separate its networks into a new company (Discovery Global); a spin-off is planned, timing not specified.
There's a lot at stake: President Trump wants Netflix board member Susan Rice out, but he's leaving the final call to the Justice Department—raising big questions about antitrust concerns with Netflix's growing power.
Meanwhile, Paramount-Skydance has made a higher offer, so WBD is asking for "best and final" bids before shareholders vote on March 20, 2026.
Whoever wins could end up controlling major brands like HBO and DC Comics—so this decision could really shake up what you stream next.