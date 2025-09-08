Netskope files for $813 million IPO, sets valuation at $6.5B
Cloud security firm Netskope is going public on Nasdaq with the ticker "NTSK," aiming to raise up to $813 million by offering 47.8 million shares priced between $15 and $17 each.
If all goes as planned, the company could be valued at around $6.5 billion—making it one of the biggest cybersecurity IPOs of 2025.
Netskope's impressive growth and customer base
Founded in 2012 in Santa Clara, California, Netskope helps companies protect their apps, data, and AI workloads in real time.
Its main platform, "Netskope One," offers unified security solutions for thousands of global customers—including big names like Qualcomm and Bank of Montreal.
In the past year alone, Netskope pulled in $707 million in recurring revenue—a solid 33% jump from last year.
Timing and market conditions for the IPO
The IPO is expected to launch late September or early October 2025, led by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.
This comes as US markets bounce back from recent volatility and shows just how much investors are betting on cybersecurity companies with steady growth and loyal customers.