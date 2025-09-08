Netskope files for $813 million IPO, sets valuation at $6.5B Business Sep 08, 2025

Cloud security firm Netskope is going public on Nasdaq with the ticker "NTSK," aiming to raise up to $813 million by offering 47.8 million shares priced between $15 and $17 each.

If all goes as planned, the company could be valued at around $6.5 billion—making it one of the biggest cybersecurity IPOs of 2025.