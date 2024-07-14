In short Simplifying... In short This week, four companies are launching IPOs. Sanstar Limited aims to raise over ₹510.15 crore, with its IPO open from July 19-23.

Tunwal E-Motors, Macobs Technologies, and Kataria Industries will also open their IPOs for subscription, aiming to raise ₹115.64 crore, ₹19.46 crore, and ₹54.58 crore respectively.

Additionally, SAR Televenture's FPO will be open for subscription from July 22-24.

This comes as part of a surge in IPOs, with 55 firms planning to raise a total of ₹68,000 crore in the coming months.

The IPOs are said to garner strong investor interest

4 new IPOs hitting market this week: Check list

By Akash Pandey 03:07 pm Jul 14, 2024

What's the story The primary market is bracing for the launch of four new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week, following a busy week of closing IPOs for Emcure Pharma and Bansal Wire Industries. The upcoming IPOs include three in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, and one in the mainboard category. Both domestic institutional investors and retail oes are actively participating in these offerings, according to Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director, Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Details of upcoming IPOs

Among the companies is Sanstar Limited, set to hit the street next week with an aim to raise over 500 crore. Sanstar Limited's IPO will open for subscription on July 19 and close on July 23, with the issue worth ₹510.15 crore. This includes a fresh issue of 4.18 crore stocks totaling ₹397.10 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.19 crore stocks totaling ₹113.05 crore. The price band for this IPO is set between ₹90 and ₹95 per share.

More IPOs to open for subscription next week

Tunwal E-Motors' IPO will be open for subscription from July 15 to July 18, with a fixed price issue amounting to ₹115.64 crore. Macobs Technologies' IPO will be open for subscription from July 16 to July 19, with the book-built issue amounting to ₹19.46 crore. Kataria Industries' IPO will also be open for subscription from July 16 to July 19, with the book-built issue worth ₹54.58 crore.

SAR Televenture's FPO and Sahaj Solar Limited's IPO update

SAR Televenture's follow-on public offer (FPO) will be open for subscription from July 22 to July 24, with a book-built issue of up to ₹150 crore. In addition to these new offerings, the allotment for the Sahaj Solar Limited IPO is tipped to be finalized on Tuesday (July 16), with a tentative listing date fixed as July 19.

Companies planning to raise ₹68,000 crore through IPOs

"In the first half of this financial year, we witnessed a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) in the Indian capital market," Lunawat notes. He reveals that over the next few months, 55 firms are preparing to raise a staggering ₹68,000 crore through IPOs.