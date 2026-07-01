New survey: 32% of US hiring managers rehired after AI

Ford IBM Commonwealth Bank rehiring staff

Ford is rehiring engineers because automated systems couldn't fix certain vehicle quality problems.

Charles Poon from Ford points out that AI is only as good as its training data.

Meanwhile, CBA reversed its decision to cut customer service jobs after its voice bots struggled to help customers.

Even IBM realized that while its AI could handle most routine HR questions, it still needed people for the tricky stuff, so now it is planning to triple entry-level hiring in the US by 2026.