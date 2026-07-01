New survey: 32% of US hiring managers rehired after AI
Turns out, replacing people with AI isn't always a win.
A new survey shows 32% of US hiring managers cut jobs for AI, but ended up rehiring for those roles when things didn't work out.
Big names like Ford, IBM, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) have all had to bring humans back after running into real-world issues with their AI systems.
Ford IBM Commonwealth Bank rehiring staff
Ford is rehiring engineers because automated systems couldn't fix certain vehicle quality problems.
Charles Poon from Ford points out that AI is only as good as its training data.
Meanwhile, CBA reversed its decision to cut customer service jobs after its voice bots struggled to help customers.
Even IBM realized that while its AI could handle most routine HR questions, it still needed people for the tricky stuff, so now it is planning to triple entry-level hiring in the US by 2026.