New Year, new rules: What's changing from January 1, 2026

Big updates are coming to your everyday life in 2026—think faster loan checks, stricter digital security, and easier tax filing. From banking to paychecks and even fuel prices, here's what you need to know before the new year kicks in.

Banking gets quicker—and stricter Credit scores will refresh every week now (instead of every 15 days), making it easier to check your loan eligibility.

PAN-Aadhaar linking is a must for all banking and government services—skip it, and you could face restrictions.

Banks are also stepping up UPI fraud checks and SIM verification for apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Pay hikes, pre-filled taxes & price tweaks Government employees get a salary boost with the new Pay Commission; Haryana is reviewing minimum wages for part-timers.

Filing taxes should be less painful thanks to pre-filled ITRs with banking data.

Heads up: LPG, commercial gas, and aviation fuel prices will be revised on January 1—so budget accordingly.