Nexba, PACE to be available in India soon: RCPL

RCPL's ambitious plans for Nexba and PACE

RCPL isn't just expanding overseas—it plans to bring Nexba and PACE to India too, using its massive supply chain.

The goal? To become a global player in up to 50 western markets over the next five years.

As RCPL director T Krishnakumar puts it, this deal "The addition of GGG's health-focussed consumer brands such as Nexba and PACE will add strength to RCPL's healthy beverages portfolio. With our strong supply chain and distribution capabilities, RCPL will ensure expansion of GGG's brands across newer markets and wide availability in India."

For young consumers who care about better-for-you drinks and global trends, this is one to watch.