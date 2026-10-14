Nielsen leans on India to lead AI ad measurement

Nielsen, the company behind a lot of what you see in media stats, is leaning hard on India for its AI breakthroughs.

More than 5,000 of Nielsen's employees are based in India, accounting for roughly half its global workforce, with Bengaluru as the main hub.

According to Chief Technology Officer Anil Goel, Indian teams aren't just supporting. They're leading the way in building smarter tech for tracking ads and measuring audiences.