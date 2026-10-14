Nielsen leans on India to lead AI ad measurement
Nielsen, the company behind a lot of what you see in media stats, is leaning hard on India for its AI breakthroughs.
More than 5,000 of Nielsen's employees are based in India, accounting for roughly half its global workforce, with Bengaluru as the main hub.
According to Chief Technology Officer Anil Goel, Indian teams aren't just supporting. They're leading the way in building smarter tech for tracking ads and measuring audiences.
India supplies 75% of Nielsen innovation
About 75% of Nielsen's global innovation comes from India.
Teams here are using AI to automate how ads are tracked and how brands show up during live sports, so Nielsen is working to make this tracking real-time, allowing advertisers to understand brand exposure during live sports while the tracking is being made real-time instead of waiting for manual reports.
Plus, they're investing in a proprietary identity framework that uses machine-learning models and multiple data signals, including device IDs, IP addresses and email addresses, to help measure who's watching what across different platforms.
As Goel puts it, "We never really designed this (India operations) to be a global capability center (GCC). We always designed it to be a global innovation center."