Next Article
Nifty 50 closes above 26,000 for 1st time since July
Business
Nifty 50 just wrapped up Monday at 26,013—reclaiming the 26,000 mark after multiple attempts in recent weeks and notching its sixth straight day of gains.
The boost came from strong local investments, solid company results for Q2FY26, and a positive vibe after the NDA's Bihar election win—even with some global uncertainty in the mix.
What's next for Nifty?
Analysts say Nifty is still riding an upward wave, trading above key averages and showing bullish signals.
There's some resistance expected around 26,100, but buyers are likely to jump in if it dips to the 25,800-25,900 zone.
If this momentum holds up, experts think we could see new highs near 26,300 soon.