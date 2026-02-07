Nifty 50 could touch 29,000 by end-2026: Here's why

What to expect in near term

If you're eyeing the markets, experts see a bounce-back after a slow phase in 2025.

They're optimistic about small and mid-cap stocks—especially in staples, tech, and financials—and even point out that sugar stocks look promising at current lows, while views on banks are mixed, with some favoring mid-cap lenders/SMID banks and others cautious about large private banks.

Any dips to around 24,500-25,000 early 2026 might be solid entry points for investors.