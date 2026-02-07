Nifty 50 could touch 29,000 by end-2026: Here's why
Big brokerages like Emkay Global and Goldman Sachs think the Nifty 50 could climb to about 29,000 by December 2026—around a 13% rise from its Feb 6 close of 25,693.70.
The index recently dipped a bit after hitting an all-time high in January.
What to expect in near term
If you're eyeing the markets, experts see a bounce-back after a slow phase in 2025.
They're optimistic about small and mid-cap stocks—especially in staples, tech, and financials—and even point out that sugar stocks look promising at current lows, while views on banks are mixed, with some favoring mid-cap lenders/SMID banks and others cautious about large private banks.
Any dips to around 24,500-25,000 early 2026 might be solid entry points for investors.
Factors that could drive Nifty's growth
Brokerages expect Nifty earnings to grow thanks to possible RBI rate cuts, tax breaks, GST tweaks, more government spending, and faster credit growth.
One analyst even says the index could reach as high as 32,000 if everything clicks.
Still, there are risks like global tariff delays or currency swings that could shake things up.