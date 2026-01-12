Nifty 50 profits set to rise, but broader market steals the show
India's top companies are expected to keep their earnings comeback going in October-December 2025, with Nifty 50 profits likely up by about 8.8%.
But the real buzz is around mid-sized and smaller stocks, which could see even bigger gains.
Why does this matter?
If you invest or just track markets, it's good news: broader market stocks are set to outshine the big names.
Some analysts expect profit growth of up to 16% across wider stock groups—well above what the Nifty is projected to deliver.
What's behind the numbers?
Festive season demand and recent GST cuts have boosted sales for consumer-focused sectors like FMCG and durables.
But not every sector is shining—banks and IT firms might see slower profit growth, and some pharma companies could feel price pressure.
Overall, though, experts see strong momentum carrying into early 2026.