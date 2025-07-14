Next Article
Nifty Bank index sees slight advance
The Nifty Bank index barely moved on Monday, inching up just 0.02% to close at 56,765.
Canara Bank and Federal Bank led the gains with small bumps in their stock prices, while IndusInd and Punjab National Bank also saw modest upticks.
Au Small Finance Bank took the biggest hit
Au Small Finance Bank took the biggest hit of the day, dropping nearly 2%.
The broader market wasn't much better—Nifty50 and Sensex both slipped, with more stocks ending in the red than green.
Meanwhile, JP Power and Vodafone Idea saw a surge in trading activity; JP Power even hit a new yearly high.
All in all, it was a day of ups and downs across different sectors—pretty typical for today's unpredictable market.