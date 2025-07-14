Nifty Bank index sees slight advance

Au Small Finance Bank took the biggest hit

Au Small Finance Bank took the biggest hit of the day, dropping nearly 2%.

The broader market wasn't much better—Nifty50 and Sensex both slipped, with more stocks ending in the red than green.

Meanwhile, JP Power and Vodafone Idea saw a surge in trading activity; JP Power even hit a new yearly high.

All in all, it was a day of ups and downs across different sectors—pretty typical for today's unpredictable market.