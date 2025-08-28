Nifty gainers: Hero, Asian Paints lead despite US tariff pressure

Hero MotoCorp had a solid FY25 with revenue up 8.29% to ₹40,923cr and net profit jumping 17.47% to ₹4,536cr. Asian Paints faced a tougher year—revenue dipped 4.47% to ₹33,905cr and net profit dropped sharply by 34.21%. Meanwhile, SBI Life grew profits by 27.41% despite lower revenue, and L&T announced a new green ammonia partnership in Japan.

What to watch out for

These moves show that even when global challenges hit—like fresh US tariffs—some Indian companies are finding ways to grow or adapt.

If you're curious about how big brands handle tough markets or want to keep an eye on future opportunities in stocks or sustainability projects, this is worth watching.