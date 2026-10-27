Nifty IT down 1.5% as Anthropic IPO sparks chip rally

Anthropic's IPO news sent Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix up over 4% in South Korea, helping the Kospi jump nearly 5%. Japan's Nikkei also got a boost with Advantest Corp.

Market analyst Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Global Prime, said, "Anthropic's landmark IPO filing alongside Meta's aggressive capex push has reignited broader risk appetite, pulling capital out of its defensive crouch and firmly restoring chip stocks back to the driver's seat."

With big earnings from Samsung and Alphabet coming up soon, all eyes are on how these tech giants will shape the next chapter of the AI race.