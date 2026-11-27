Indian IT stocks in the red today: What's the reason?
What's the story
Indian IT stocks are witnessing a sell-off today, with major players like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies witnessing losses. The decline has pulled down the Nifty IT index by nearly 1%, ending its four-session winning streak. The fall comes as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are in the red, amid profit-booking after a recent market rally.
Market performance
Losses for IT stocks
Today, TCS shares fell 1.75 to ₹2,594.55 while Infosys shares dropped 2% to ₹1,158.10.
Wipro shares also witnessed a fall of 1.5%, trading at ₹193.45 today.
HCL Technologies' stock price fell by 2.38%, trading at ₹1,433.70 in early trade today after a more than 6% surge in the previous session that outperformed many of its large-cap IT peers.
Investor concerns
Profit booking, growth outlook concerns trigger fall
The immediate trigger for the fall in IT stocks seems to be profit booking after a sharp recovery in the sector.
The Nifty IT index had gained nearly 8% over four consecutive sessions, prompting investors to lock in gains.
Besides profit booking, investors are also concerned about the sector's growth outlook, with Indian IT companies facing cautious discretionary technology spending by clients and pressure on traditional outsourcing businesses.
Sector challenges
AI adoption's impact on traditional revenues raises investor concerns
AI adoption is another major concern for the sector.
While it is creating opportunities for tech service providers, investors are unsure about its impact on traditional outsourcing revenues, pricing models, and employee-led billing structures.
"The underlying challenges for Indian IT companies have not changed significantly," said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research at Lemonn.
He added that Q2 FY27 results showed subdued revenue growth among large-cap IT companies as global clients continue to prioritize cost optimization and delay discretionary technology spending.
Investment strategy
Investment strategy for long-term gains in IT sector
Garg said the current correction could gradually create long-term investment opportunities but it's too early to consider every decline a buying opportunity.
He advised investors to avoid aggressive bottom fishing and accumulate quality firms in a staggered manner, focusing on businesses with strong deal pipelines, healthy cash flows, consistent execution and reasonable valuations.
"Infosys, TCS and HCLTech can remain on the long-term watchlist," he added.