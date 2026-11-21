Nifty up 2.61% near 26,000-26,200 on foreign investor interest
Nifty ended the week with a 2.61% gain and is nearing the 26,000-26,200 resistance zone, climbing thanks to strong foreign investor interest and upbeat signals from the charts.
But experts are waving a caution flag: if the market keeps rising too fast without taking a breather, we could see some sudden dips.
For now, keep an eye on resistance levels between 25,950 and 26,200.
Banking IT and financials lead Nifty
Banking, IT, and financial services are currently leading the pack and might keep outperforming.
After this big rally, Nifty has moved back above important averages, good news for its technical health.
If things cool off a bit next week, support is likely around 25,500 and 25,350.
Investors may play it safe while waiting for more clarity.