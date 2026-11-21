Nifty ended the week with a 2.61% gain and is nearing the 26,000-26,200 resistance zone, climbing thanks to strong foreign investor interest and upbeat signals from the charts.

But experts are waving a caution flag: if the market keeps rising too fast without taking a breather, we could see some sudden dips.

For now, keep an eye on resistance levels between 25,950 and 26,200.