Nikesh Arora says AI forces $1 trillion legacy systems overhaul
AI is shaking up the cybersecurity world, and companies are rushing to upgrade old systems, worth about $1 trillion, to keep up.
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, pointed out that security setups from seven or 10 years ago just can't handle the speed and complexity of AI-powered attacks anymore.
As he put it, "You have to rethink your cyber architecture."
Palo Alto launches Frontier AI program
Hackers are using AI to find weaknesses faster than ever, so businesses need smarter defenses.
Earlier this year, Anthropic's Mythos model showed how easily advanced AI can spot software flaws, a big wake-up call for the industry.
Responding to these threats, Palo Alto launched its Frontier AI Critical Defense Program in August to help organizations stay ahead.
Palo Alto Networks stock jumps 113%
With demand for next-generation security solutions soaring, Palo Alto Networks's stock jumped 113%.
The company's strong earnings and upbeat outlook highlight how crucial modern cybersecurity is becoming as more enterprises invest in protecting themselves from AI-driven risks.