Nikesh Arora urges India to deploy existing AI at scale
Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, thinks India's best shot at leading in AI isn't about inventing the flashiest new models; it's about actually using AI everywhere.
At the ET Conversations event in Mumbai, he called out huge investments in cutting-edge AI as a "capital sinkhole" and suggested India would see more real benefits by rolling out existing AI tech on a big scale.
Nikesh Arora warns of cyber epidemic
Arora also pointed out that as AI takes over more business operations, new problems are popping up, like the emerging "cyber epidemic" and the AI bubble.
He discussed the cyber epidemic, the AI bubble, and how AI will reshape all businesses.