Nikkei 225 drops 5.5% in worst week since last April

Japan relies heavily on imported oil, so disruptions in the Middle East have pushed up oil prices and risk increasing inflation in Japan. That's made things tricky for both the Bank of Japan and anyone watching the yen, while investors are steering clear of riskier bets.

Energy stocks suffer, but tech shows resilience

Energy stocks took a hit as oil prices spiked: Japan Petroleum Exploration fell 2.6%.

But tech was a bright spot: Fujitsu and NEC shares jumped over 5%, and Rohm soared after news of an $8.3 billion takeover bid from Denso.

Analyst Shota Sando says things could settle down if oil stays under $100 a barrel, but for now, uncertainty is driving big swings.