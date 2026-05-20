Nikkei falls 1.23% to lowest since May 1 on profit-taking

SoftBank Group falls, Ube Corp rises

SoftBank Group led declines with a 6% fall, and Tokyo Electron dropped 2.25%.

Fujikura, a key supplier for AI data centers, tumbled more than 8% after disappointing profit forecasts, prompting Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities, to call it an appropriate adjustment of Nikkei's reliance on a small group of shares for the market.

Still, not all was gloomy: Advantest edged up ahead of NVIDIA's earnings report, and Ube Corp soared nearly 21% after announcing bigger dividend payouts.