Nirmala Sitharaman hints LTCG and STT review in upcoming budget
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just hinted that the long-term capital gains, or LTCG, tax could get a fresh look in the upcoming budget.
With both Indian and global investors paying close attention to how stocks are taxed here, she's also open to rethinking the securities transaction tax, or STT, and whether all types of investments should be taxed the same way.
Sitharaman invites LTCG removal views
Sitharaman said she's ready to listen to new ideas on LTCG.
The government would be keen to hear views on the removal of LTCG tax during Budget consultations, especially as big money is shifting into future-focused sectors like renewable energy and semiconductors.