Nirmala Sitharaman meets investors in Singapore, urges investment in India
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just finished her visit to Singapore, where she met with top global investors and financial leaders.
Her main message: India's economy is strong, reforms are ongoing, and now is a great time to invest, especially in tech and infrastructure.
Nirmala Sitharaman explored digital currency collaboration
Sitharaman talked up opportunities in AI, renewable energy, fintech, healthcare, and semiconductors.
She also explored working together on digital currencies and asset tokenization with Singapore's financial authorities.
The visit highlighted India's push to become a global investment hub and deepen ties with Singapore in emerging tech fields.