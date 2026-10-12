Nitish Mittersain steps down as Nazara MD, Mithun Sacheti appointed
Nazara Technologies is shaking up its leadership: founder Nitish Mittersain is stepping down as managing director and will be re-designated as founder and non-executive director from October 12.
Mithun Sacheti, who co-founded CaratLane and became the co-promoter of Nazara Technologies last year, is taking over as executive director to drive Nazara's global gaming push across mobile, PC, console, and offline platforms.
Arun Agrawal named Nazara CFO
Sacheti will now handle both strategic and operational decisions at Nazara. Mittersain isn't leaving entirely: he'll still offer his advice behind the scenes.
The company also just brought in Arun Agrawal, previously serving as Global CFO at Ness Digital Engineering, as its new chief financial officer after Rakesh Shah's exit.
All these changes are part of Nazara's plan to grow bigger in the global gaming world.