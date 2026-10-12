Nitish Mittersain steps down as Nazara MD, Mithun Sacheti appointed

Nazara Technologies is shaking up its leadership: founder Nitish Mittersain is stepping down as managing director and will be re-designated as founder and non-executive director from October 12.

Mithun Sacheti, who co-founded CaratLane and became the co-promoter of Nazara Technologies last year, is taking over as executive director to drive Nazara's global gaming push across mobile, PC, console, and offline platforms.