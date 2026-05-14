NLC India stock up as profit nearly triples to ₹1,393.46cr
Business
NLC India's stock shot up nearly 15% on Thursday after the company reported its March quarter profit had nearly tripled to ₹1,393.46 crore, way up from last year.
Total income also climbed 30% to ₹5,197.22 crore.
The board has proposed a final dividend of 2.5% for FY26, which could make investors even happier if approved.
NLC India wins 600MW solar order
NLC India isn't just about profits; it's ramping up its clean energy game too.
The company got government approval for new mining plans, and its renewables arm landed a big order to set up 600 MW of solar with storage.
They're also planning a public listing for their renewables business and teaming up on a 100 MW green project in Uttar Pradesh, all part of their push into sustainable energy.