NLC India stock up as profit nearly triples to ₹1,393.46cr

NLC India wins 600MW solar order

NLC India isn't just about profits; it's ramping up its clean energy game too.

The company got government approval for new mining plans, and its renewables arm landed a big order to set up 600 MW of solar with storage.

They're also planning a public listing for their renewables business and teaming up on a 100 MW green project in Uttar Pradesh, all part of their push into sustainable energy.