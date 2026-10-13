Noel and Neville Tata file Mumbai caveat in SDTT dispute
Business
Noel and Neville Tata have filed a caveat in Mumbai courts, basically asking judges to hear their side before any named trustee moves the court seeking relief against Noel Tata or Neville Tata.
This move is aimed at the other trustees of SDTT, including Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata and Bhaskar Bhat, signaling some serious disagreements within the group.
Srinivasan seeks SDTT inquiry Singh objects
The caveat follows complaints from Srinivasan and Singh, who questioned Noel's long-term role and Neville's appointment as trustees.
Srinivasan has sought an inquiry into SDTT's administration and governance, while Singh has raised similar concerns.
The next response deadline is October 19, so things could get interesting soon.