Noel and Neville Tata file Mumbai caveat in SDTT dispute

Noel and Neville Tata have filed a caveat in Mumbai courts, basically asking judges to hear their side before any named trustee moves the court seeking relief against Noel Tata or Neville Tata.

This move is aimed at the other trustees of SDTT, including Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata and Bhaskar Bhat, signaling some serious disagreements within the group.