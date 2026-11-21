Noel Tata challenges N Chandrasekaran reappointment at Tata Sons
Noel Tata has formally challenged N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman of Tata Sons.
In a letter sent on November 20, he asked for recordings from the September 17 board meeting and raised concerns about how the company communicated with the Reserve Bank of India about a possible stock market listing.
He wants written answers before the next board meeting on November 26.
Noel flags Srinivasan conflict, Tata denies
Noel also criticized the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for urging Chandrasekaran to rethink his decision not to seek reappointment.
He flagged a conflict of interest involving the company chaired by Srinivasan, linking business ties between Srinivasan's company and another one owned by Chandrasekaran's son.
Tata Sons has denied any conflict.