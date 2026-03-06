Nominal hits $1B valuation, eyes expansion beyond defense
Business
Nominal, a Los Angeles hardware testing startup, just hit a $1 billion valuation after raising $80 million in fresh funding.
Their software helps engineers test and validate hardware designs—think everything from defense tech to robotics—and they've already landed four out of five major defense contractors as clients.
With Trae Stephens backing, Nominal gears up for aggressive growth
Led by CEO Cameron McCord, a former Navy submarine officer, Nominal is now eyeing new industries like automotive and robotics.
With big-name investors like Sequoia and General Catalyst on board—and customers such as Pratt Miller Motorsports—they're set to expand their reach well beyond defense.
The latest funding round was led by Anduril's executive chairman Trae Stephens, signaling even more growth ahead.