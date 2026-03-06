Nominal hits $1B valuation, eyes expansion beyond defense

With Trae Stephens backing, Nominal gears up for aggressive growth

Led by CEO Cameron McCord, a former Navy submarine officer, Nominal is now eyeing new industries like automotive and robotics.

With big-name investors like Sequoia and General Catalyst on board—and customers such as Pratt Miller Motorsports—they're set to expand their reach well beyond defense.

The latest funding round was led by Anduril's executive chairman Trae Stephens, signaling even more growth ahead.