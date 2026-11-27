Nomura expects RBI to raise repo rate 50 bps December
Looks like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gearing up for another interest rate hike: Nomura expects a 50-basis-point bump this December.
Why? Food prices are on the rise, and inflation could stay above 6% for a while, which means borrowing money might get a bit pricier soon.
RBI repo rate could reach 6%
This would be RBI's further rate jump in four years, taking the repo rate to 6%.
Economists say it's a proactive step to keep inflation in check before things get out of hand.
The official decision drops on December 4. After that, Nomura thinks RBI will probably pause on more hikes as things settle down, but if inflation keeps climbing, there could be one more small increase early next year.