Nomura warns AI boom could face component shortages until 2027 Business Jul 02, 2026

AI is booming, but now it's running into some real-world hurdles.

Nomura reports that supply chain shortages are spreading beyond just advanced chips; now key parts like IC substrates, optical components, higher-end capacitors, and power management ICs are also getting harder to find.

These issues could stick around until 2027 and might spill over into things we use every day, like phones and cars.