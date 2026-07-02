Nomura warns AI boom could face component shortages until 2027
AI is booming, but now it's running into some real-world hurdles.
Nomura reports that supply chain shortages are spreading beyond just advanced chips; now key parts like IC substrates, optical components, higher-end capacitors, and power management ICs are also getting harder to find.
These issues could stick around until 2027 and might spill over into things we use every day, like phones and cars.
Nomura raises AI forecast to 32GW
Even with these bottlenecks, big tech players like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta aren't slowing down on building massive AI data centers.
Nomura has bumped up its forecast for incremental AI data center capacity deployment to 32 gigawatts by 2027 (up from 28 gigawatts).
They're also expecting server market revenues to jump (74% in 2026 and another 65% in 2027) as the rush to roll out AI hardware continues.