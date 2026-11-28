Norse Atlantic Airways declares bankruptcy amid mounting financial pressure
What's the story
Budget airline Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating subsidiary, Norse Atlantic Airways AS, has filed for bankruptcy amid mounting financial pressure. The development comes as the ongoing Iran war continues to push aviation fuel prices higher. The company's board concluded that continuing business operations was no longer possible and filed a petition with the Agder District Court in Norway on November 27.
Economic challenges
Struggles to secure funding amid rising aviation fuel costs
Norse Atlantic has struggled to secure enough funding to meet its immediate financial needs. Despite extensive efforts, the company failed to resolve its financial troubles.
The rising aviation fuel costs have also increased financial pressure across the airline industry.
Norse Atlantic CEO Eivind Roald expressed regret over the decision, acknowledging its impact on passengers, employees, and business partners.
Legal process
Bankruptcy filing excludes parent company
The court will appoint a bankruptcy trustee to oversee further proceedings.
However, it's worth noting that the bankruptcy filing only involves the airline's Norwegian operating subsidiary. Its parent company, Norse Atlantic ASA, is not part of these proceedings.
Other companies within the group are also excluded from this development as management explores alternatives to keep the remaining business operational.
Market impact
Impact of Middle East conflict on global oil prices
The Middle East conflict has disrupted global energy markets, with uncertainty over oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz pushing crude prices higher.
Brent crude futures for January delivery reached about $96 per barrel on Friday, CNN reported.
The global oil benchmark gained around 3.5% during the week.
Earlier, crude prices had fallen below $90 per barrel due to renewed regional tensions contributing to the latest increase in oil prices.
Company turmoil
Norse Atlantic's financial turmoil and market reaction
Norse Atlantic's financial situation was described as "critical" on Wednesday, with the airline requiring new financing for its short-term liquidity needs and operations.
The announcement sent its share price down by 85%. However, shares rose by 9% on Thursday due to volatile trading after being placed in the Oslo bourse's recovery box for companies facing financial uncertainty.
Turmoil at the company has wiped out 99% of Norse's market value this year alone.