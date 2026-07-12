Why Norwegian Air changed its Instagram logo to British Airways
What's the story
Norwegian Air Shuttle has honored its friendly wager with British Airways after England's victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. The airline had challenged British Airways on Instagram, proposing a bet where the losing airline would have to change its logo to that of the winning airline for a day. After England won 2-1, Norwegian Air kept its promise and changed its Instagram logo to that of British Airways.
Statement
Norwegian Air wished British Airways luck in the semi-finals
After England's win, Norwegian Air took to Instagram to share a post with the caption, "While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts." The airline wished British Airways luck in the semi-finals and hoped they could bring the cup home. The post featured an image reading "It's coming home" with British Airways's logo.
Online engagement
Friendly wager drew a lot of attention on social media
The friendly wager between the two airlines drew a lot of attention on social media. British Airways had initially mocked Norwegian Air's confidence by saying, "Don't make bets you can't win." But when Norwegian challenged them further, they accepted with a cheeky response: "Hey there. Challenge accepted! Just don't be surprised if we take the win at cruising altitude."
Airline participation
Other airlines also joined in on the fun
The friendly wager between Norwegian Air and British Airways was not just a two-way affair. Other airlines also joined in on the fun, commenting on the post. Malaysia Airlines joked about watching with their signature drink in one hand, while Austrian Airlines offered to bring Schnitzel for the logo fight. SWISS even chimed in about preparing for Lionel Messi's team, adding to the light-hearted banter between carriers.