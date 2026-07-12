The airline had challenged British Airways on Instagram

Why Norwegian Air changed its Instagram logo to British Airways

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:05 am Jul 12, 202611:05 am

What's the story

Norwegian Air Shuttle has honored its friendly wager with British Airways after England's victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. The airline had challenged British Airways on Instagram, proposing a bet where the losing airline would have to change its logo to that of the winning airline for a day. After England won 2-1, Norwegian Air kept its promise and changed its Instagram logo to that of British Airways.