Nothing is bringing its 1st flagship store to India
Nothing, the tech brand co-founded by Carl Pei, just announced it's opening its first-ever flagship store in India at a date to be confirmed.
The news dropped via co-founder Akis Evangelidis on X (yep, that's Twitter).
The goal? To give Indian shoppers a real hands-on experience with Nothing products and in-store experts—think Apple Store vibes but for Nothing fans.
First stop outside the UK
This isn't just any store—it'll be Nothing's first flagship outside the UK (their only other one is in London).
Evangelidis summed up why India matters so much: "The story of the next decade of consumer technology is being written here (in India) and we're (Nothing and CMF) excited to be part of it."
So yeah, big deal.
CMF is setting up global HQ in India
Nothing's sub-brand, CMF, will also make India its global headquarters.
They're looking to hire local talent and already make their Phone 3 series and wearables here for worldwide export—even back to London.
Why now? Retail boom & growing fanbase
India's retail scene is booming—Apple recently launched stores too—and Nothing is making significant strides in the market.
This move makes it clear: they're serious about connecting with Indian customers and making their mark.