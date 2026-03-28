Novo Nordisk sues Dr. Reddy's in Delhi over Ozempic name
Business
Novo Nordisk, the company behind Ozempic (branded for weight loss/obesity), has sued Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the Delhi High Court.
They say DRL's new product, Olymviq, sounds too much like Ozempic and could confuse people, especially since Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent expired on March 20, 2026.
Dr. Reddy's pauses Olymviq sales
Dr. Reddy's has agreed to pause making or selling Olymviq for now.
India is pretty strict about drug names that sound alike to avoid mix-ups, and this case could shape how future medicines get named.
The Supreme Court has also pointed out how important it is for medicine names to be clear so there is no confusion at the pharmacy.