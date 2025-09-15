UPI transaction limits revised from today: How it affects you?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a revision in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction limits for select categories. The change, effective from today, aims to facilitate high-value digital payments for users and merchants. The new rules will especially benefit sectors such as insurance, investments, travel bookings, and credit card bill payments.

Limit increase What about P2M payments? The NPCI has raised the daily and per-transaction limits for Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments. Now, verified merchants in select categories can get up to ₹5 lakh per transaction, with a daily cap of ₹10 lakh for certain categories. This change is expected to ease high-value transactions across many sectors, including capital market investments and insurance payments where the limit has been increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction.

Transaction expansion Government e-marketplace payments also get a boost The revised transaction limits also apply to government e-marketplace payments, which have been raised from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. Travel bookings have also seen a similar increase in their transaction limit. Credit card bill payments and loan/EMI collections have also been relaxed under the new rules, with a per-transaction limit of up to ₹5 lakh, and a daily cap of ₹6 lakh for credit card bills and ₹10 lakh for loan/EMI collections.

Limit adjustments Jewelry purchases and banking services The NPCI has revised the transaction limits for jewelry purchases, raising it from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh per transaction with a daily cap of ₹6 lakh. Banking services such as term deposits through digital onboarding have been given a limit of ₹5 lakh per transaction and per day. Foreign exchange payments via BBPS also get the same limit under the new rules.