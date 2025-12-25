This portal lets you track and manage UPI AutoPay mandates

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a new portal, upihelp.npci.org.in, to help users manage their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) autopay subscriptions. The move is part of NPCI's efforts to tackle "dark patterns," especially on e-commerce platforms where users are unknowingly signed up for recurring payment mandates. The new portal will provide greater transparency and control over these automatic payments.

Policy changes NPCI's new guidelines for UPI autopay The launch of the portal comes after an NPCI circular dated October 7, 2025, which revamped the autopay system to make it more transparent and portable. As per these new guidelines, all Unified Payments Interface network members must implement these changes by December 31, 2025. However, existing mandates will continue as is until then.

User empowerment New rules enhance user control over autopay mandates The revised rules give users a view of all active autopay mandates across apps. This can be accessed via a "Manage bank accounts" or dedicated autopay section in any UPI app of their choice. More importantly, these mandates are now portable. Users can transfer a recurring mandate from one UPI app to another, while merchants can move mandates between payment providers or change their UPI IDs without changing the underlying mandate terms.