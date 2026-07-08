NPCI says biometric UPI transactions crossed 600 million June 2026
Business
Biometric UPI transactions, where you pay using your fingerprint or face instead of a PIN, crossed 600 million in June 2026, according to the NPCI.
This tech is catching on fast because it makes sending money or paying at stores super quick and secure, whether you're splitting bills with friends or shopping online.
NPCI reports over 611 million biometric transactions
The NPCI shared that more than 611 million biometric transactions were processed in June alone, adding up to ₹25,416 crore.
Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth of the NPCI, mentioned that more banks and UPI apps are rolling out this feature, and as adoption grows, digital payments should get even smoother and safer for everyone.