NPCI: UPI processed 22.72 billion payments in June worth ₹28.92L/cr
Business
UPI handled a massive 22.72 billion transactions worth ₹28.92 lakh crore in June 2026, according to NPCI data.
That's over 757 million payments every day!
But both the number and value of transactions dipped a bit compared to May, which had set an all-time high.
UPI YoY volume +23% value +20%
Even with June's slight drop, UPI is still on fire: transaction volume jumped 23% and value grew 20% compared to last year.
For app rankings in May: PhonePe stayed on top with nearly half of all UPI payments (46%), Google Pay followed at about one-third (33%), and Paytm held around 8%.
Digital payments clearly aren't slowing down anytime soon!