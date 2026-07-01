NPCI: UPI processed 22.72 billion payments in June worth ₹28.92L/cr

UPI YoY volume +23% value +20%

Even with June's slight drop, UPI is still on fire: transaction volume jumped 23% and value grew 20% compared to last year.

For app rankings in May: PhonePe stayed on top with nearly half of all UPI payments (46%), Google Pay followed at about one-third (33%), and Paytm held around 8%.

Digital payments clearly aren't slowing down anytime soon!