NSE IFSC, London Stock Exchange sign partnership to expand listings
NSE IFSC Ltd and the London Stock Exchange just signed a deal to work more closely together.
The goal? Make it easier for companies to list on both markets, create new financial products, and help GIFT City in Gujarat become a bigger player in the world of finance.
Partnership opens stocks bonds ETFs derivatives
This partnership opens doors for fresh investment options like new stocks, bonds, ETFs, and even cool derivatives using FTSE Russell indexes.
It's all part of a bigger India-UK trade plan to connect markets and give investors more choices.
As V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of NSEIX, said, "The LSEG London Stock Exchange and NSEIX have taken this first step toward collaborations through dual listings and cross listings across products and exploring a cross-border connect between the two exchanges to provide seamless bidirectional trading opportunities, leading to higher liquidity and a larger pool of investors."