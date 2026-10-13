NSE IFSC, London Stock Exchange sign partnership to expand listings

This partnership opens doors for fresh investment options like new stocks, bonds, ETFs, and even cool derivatives using FTSE Russell indexes.

It's all part of a bigger India-UK trade plan to connect markets and give investors more choices.

As V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of NSEIX, said, "The LSEG London Stock Exchange and NSEIX have taken this first step toward collaborations through dual listings and cross listings across products and exploring a cross-border connect between the two exchanges to provide seamless bidirectional trading opportunities, leading to higher liquidity and a larger pool of investors."