NSE IX and LSE sign MoU to explore ETFs

If you want to invest in these global ETFs, you'll need a trading and demat account with an authorized IFSC intermediary and must complete the applicable KYC and regulatory requirements, including funding the account under LRS and other RBI rules.

Thanks to the Liberalized Remittance Scheme, resident individuals can put up to $250,000 a year in a financial year into permitted transactions, including eligible overseas investments.

ETFs are also pretty flexible: they trade in real time, unlike mutual funds.

Once regulatory approvals are in place, expect even more international investment options on your radar.