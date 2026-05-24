NTPC Q4 results: Net profit up 34% YoY to ₹10,614.95cr

NTPC , a state-run power company, has reported a huge 34% jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The company's net profit stood at ₹10,614.95 crore during the period under review, compared to ₹7,897.14 crore in the same quarter last year. This growth is largely attributed to improved operational performance and higher revenues on a sequential basis.

Financial overview Total income falls during the period under review Despite the jump in net profit, NTPC's total income fell to ₹50,410.58 crore in the March quarter of FY26, from ₹51,085.05 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company managed to cut down its expenses marginally to ₹43,237.90 crore from ₹43,390.76 crore during the same period last year. This was done by reducing costs on fuel, electricity purchased for trading purposes, as well as employee benefits expense and finance cost among other things.

Annual performance Consolidated net profit for FY26 up by 15% For the full fiscal year FY26, NTPC's consolidated net profit grew by 15% to ₹27,546 crore from ₹23,953 crore in FY25. This growth was bolstered by a 29% increase in joint venture profits which amounted to ₹2,864 crore. The company's subsidiaries also contributed with an additional profit of ₹3,312 crore for the same period.

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