NTPC seeks green fuels exports while developing Andhra Pradesh hub
Business
NTPC, India's top power producer, is making moves to export green ammonia and low-carbon fuels to Japan, South Korea, and Germany.
Chairman Gurdeep Singh shared that this is part of NTPC's push to develop a proposed green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh, moving from pilot projects to commercially viable ventures.
India targets 5Mt with $2.1B backing
India has set a big target: 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen each year by 2030, backed by $2.1 billion in government support.
NTPC plans to produce green ammonia and green methanol for cleaner transport and global trade.
But getting long-term deals is tricky, so these talks with international buyers are key for turning India's clean energy plans into reality.