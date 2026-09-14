NVIDIA and Broadcom shares fall after AI leaders urge slowdown

A 3,800-word missive by Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, which was endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk, asked for a slow in AI development of the most-advanced systems to avoid "catastrophic harm."

Microsoft also rolled out new guidelines putting people first in their AI plans.

This cautious vibe has some analysts worried that excitement for AI stocks could cool off, though others say these concerns might be overblown and could even help companies in the long run.