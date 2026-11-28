NVIDIA B300 servers listed on Douyin for $3 million
NVIDIA's B300 servers, packed with eight powerful AI chips, are popping up on Chinese sites like Douyin for an eye-watering $3 million, way above the US price of $550,000.
The hype comes after stricter US rules and NVIDIA's own crackdowns made these servers super hard to get, turning them into a hot-ticket item.
Roughly $21 million for 74 B300 servers
Traders say supply could dry up soon, which is only fueling the rush.
Despite risks and a market now run by middlemen (especially after Megaspeed got blacklisted over alleged spy links), sales have already hit roughly $21 million for 74 servers.
For now, demand shows no signs of cooling off.