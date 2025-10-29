NVIDIA becomes 1st $5 trillion company

NVIDIA just made history by becoming the world's first $5 trillion company, hitting this mark only three months after crossing $4 trillion. This jump is thanks to huge demand for its AI chips and speculation about renewed access to the Chinese market following diplomatic discussions. On Wednesday, NVIDIA's shares climbed over 3%.

NVIDIA's stock has surged over 50% this year NVIDIA's stock is up more than 50% this year, making it one of the hottest names on Wall Street—leaving even Apple and Microsoft trailing behind at nearly $4 trillion each.

The surge shows just how central NVIDIA has become in powering AI tech that everyone's talking about.

CEO Huang's wealth has skyrocketed NVIDIA's rise has also skyrocketed CEO Jensen Huang's net worth to $177 billion, putting him among the richest people on the planet.

Under his leadership, NVIDIA chips are now running everything from ChatGPT to Elon Musk's xAI.

Major clients and future orders With around 90% of the AI chip market locked down, NVIDIA counts OpenAI, Tesla, Meta, and Amazon as major clients.

The company expects a staggering $500 billion in future chip orders and is teaming up with Nokia on 6G tech while building supercomputers for the US government.