NVIDIA earnings scrutinized as Colette Kress serves as interim CEO
NVIDIA drops its latest earnings on Tuesday, but this time, all eyes are on more than just the numbers.
The company has been under serious pressure after reports of a tech-related controversy involving transfers to China.
With Colette Kress serving as interim CEO and NVIDIA's stock down more than 25%, investors are anxious to see how the company will handle its future in AI.
Questions about NVIDIA's Anthropic investments
The recent controversy has people questioning whether NVIDIA can keep pouring tens of billions of dollars into AI companies like Anthropic, especially as some investors push for changes in leadership.
On top of that, new US restrictions limit Chinese companies' access to NVIDIA's advanced AI chips, putting even more pressure on its business in China.
All of this means NVIDIA's next moves could shape not just its future, but the direction of AI itself.