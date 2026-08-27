NVIDIA expects $108B Q3 revenue as AI chips drive growth
NVIDIA just announced it expects $108 billion in revenue for the third quarter, easily topping analyst predictions.
The big driver? Sky-high demand for its AI chips, powering most of the major data centers and advanced AI models globally.
Interestingly, NVIDIA said it did not assume any data center chip sales from China in its outlook.
NVIDIA, Groq form $17B AI partnership
NVIDIA's chips are a hot pick for tech giants like Microsoft and Meta, fueling a huge jump in AI investment, from last year's $400 billion outlay to more than $730 billion on AI infrastructure this year.
But the race isn't over: rivals like AMD, Intel, and China's Baidu are stepping up their game.
To stay ahead, NVIDIA has teamed up with AI startup Groq in a $17 billion partnership aimed at expanding its AI systems lineup.