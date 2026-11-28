NVIDIA pauses Dell and Super Micro shipments to Southeast Asia
NVIDIA just told Dell and Super Micro Computer to pause sending servers to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.
This move comes after new US export rules closed a loophole that let Chinese companies access NVIDIA chips through Southeast Asian data centers.
It's all about making sure NVIDIA follows the latest regulations as tensions between the US and China heat up.
OpenAI and Meta projects risk delays
With shipments on hold, cloud providers and even big projects involving OpenAI and Meta could face delays or funding issues.
The decision highlights how global tech is getting caught up in international politics, and companies relying on NVIDIA chips in Southeast Asia are now left figuring out their next steps.